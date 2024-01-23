Man charged in connection with alleged New IRA threats at premises in Dungiven on Friday night

St Canice's GAC in Dungiven. Photo by Google

Dermot Burke, of Drum Road near Dungiven, is charged with professing membership of a proscribed organisation - the 'IRA'; possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; and possession of an offensive weapon - an iron bar - in Dungiven.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from a Belfast police station, on Tuesday.

Media reports said police had responded to reports of masked men brandishing a gun and claiming to represent the IRA entering a number of premises in Dungiven warning they would take action against those found selling drugs.

Reports claimed one of the premises was St Canice's GAA club and 100 children and their parents were attending an underage presentation at the time.

A PSNI detective inspector said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges. A defence solicitor challenged whether there was sufficient evidence to link the defendant to the IRA charge.

He said during interview it was put to the defendant that he had entered a number of premises in Dungiven "professing to belong to the IRA or New IRA".

The lawyer said there had been no evidence put to the defendant that would link him to that. The officer said there had been considerable media reporting on the incidents. He said police had taken a number of verbal accounts from people who said "these individuals in each premises made reference to being members of the New IRA".

He added that police also had bodyworn video from an individual who said the individuals said they were from the New IRA. The officer said it was a challenging environment to operate in.

The defence lawyer said he had watched CCTV and it could not be disputed that three men entered premises but he wanted to know what evidence there was regarding what they said when they entered the premises.

The officer said police were told the individuals said: "We're from the New IRA".

The defence lawyer said no bail application was being made at this stage.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was satisfied there was sufficient evidence to connect the defendant to all charges.