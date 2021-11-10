Man charged over Carnlough incident which saw five police officers injured
Police have charged a 41-year-old man with dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving with excess alcohol following an incident in Carnlough on Tuesday, November 9.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:08 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:10 pm
He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on December 2, 2021.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in connection to an incident which resulted in injuries to five police officers in the Bridge Street area of Carnlough in the early hours of November 9.