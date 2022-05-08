Man charged over series of thefts in Northern Ireland

Police in Dungannon have charged the 31-year-old to Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court regarding a series of thefts in the Cookstown, Banbridge and Lisburn areas in April.
He is further charged with going equipped for theft in the Oaks Road area of Dungannon on Saturday, May 7.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 24-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.