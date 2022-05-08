Man charged over series of thefts in Northern Ireland

Police in Dungannon have charged the 31-year-old to Enniskillen Magistrate’s Court regarding a series of thefts in the Cookstown, Banbridge and Lisburn areas in April.

He is further charged with going equipped for theft in the Oaks Road area of Dungannon on Saturday, May 7.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...