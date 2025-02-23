Police in Coleraine, investigating the discovery of a bicycle and a bag containing a number of items in the Strand Road area of the town on Thursday (February 13), have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 40, has been charged with common assault, false imprisonment, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, domestic abuse offences, and two counts of theft.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, February 24.