Police in Lurgan have charged a 29 year old man with a number of offences in relation to two recent incidents.

The man has been charged with 12 counts of assault on police, one count of resisting police, one count of criminal damage and one count of burglary.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday 23rd May. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The assaults on police and resisting police charges are understood to be related to an incident on Saturday 11th May in which a man assaulted officers during his arrest in Lurgan and further assaulted officers and civilian detention officers at Banbridge Custody Suite.