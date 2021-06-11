Man charged with 43 offences as police target INLA criminality

The operation was carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The man has been charged with a total of 43 offences, including being concerned in supply of a class B drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is expected to appear by video link before Londonderry Magistrates Court today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

He will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.