Man charged with 43 offences as police target INLA criminality
A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an operation that police say was targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Londonderry.
The operation was carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.
The man has been charged with a total of 43 offences, including being concerned in supply of a class B drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.
He is expected to appear by video link before Londonderry Magistrates Court today.
As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
He will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.
Four other men, arrested as part of the same investigation, have already appeared before Londonderry Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences