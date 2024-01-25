Man charged with a number of motoring offences after 'a pursuit which began in the Ballycastle area on Tuesday evening'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man was charged with a number of motoring offences, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on 16th February. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

It is understood the charges follow a suspicious vehicle observed by road policing officers in the Kirk Road area of Ballymoney shortly before 12.30pm on Tuesday, 23rd January.

A police chase

Officers tried to stop the driver who drove off and caused injury to two officers, who received minor injuries.