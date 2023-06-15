Man charged with a number of offences including common assault, making threats to kill and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place
A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including common assault, making threats to kill and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place after being arrested on a street in Coleraine yesterday.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST
In a Statement the PSNI say the charges relate to an incident in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine on Wednesday, 14th June 2023.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via videolink this morning, Thursday 15th June.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.