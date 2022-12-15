Man charged with aggravated burglary after hatchet attack
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in the Beechmount Parade area of west Belfast on Sunday 11th December have charged a 46-year-old man.
In a statement the PSNI say the man has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated Burglary, aggravated burglary occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on Police and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 15 December.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.