Man charged with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of offensive weapon
Detectives have charged a 42-year-old man with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:37 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:41 am
The charges relate to a burglary in the Good Shepherd Court area of Dunmurry yesterday, Tuesday 20th September.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 21st September.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.