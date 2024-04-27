Man charged with attempted murder after Antrim stabbing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.
The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The PSNI said it received a report of a stabbing in the West Road area of Portglenone on Friday before 10am.
"Officers attended the scene where they located a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg," a spokesperson said.
"He was subsequently taken to hospital by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment for his injuries, which at this time are not believed to be life threatening."
Police are appealing to people with information to get in touch, by calling 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/04/24, or contacting the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
People can also use the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website.