Man charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Newtownabbey

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Jun 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Newtownabbey.

The 31-year-old is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 13th June. He is also charged with criminal damage and making off without payment.

It follows a report of a man, aged in his 20s, who was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday evening, 11th June.

A 40-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the investigation has been charged with perverting the course of justice and is appearing in the same court today.