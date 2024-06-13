Man charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Newtownabbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Newtownabbey.

The 31-year-old is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 13th June. He is also charged with criminal damage and making off without payment.

It follows a report of a man, aged in his 20s, who was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday evening, 11th June.

