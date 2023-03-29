Man charged with Class A drugs offences in connection with criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA
A 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in Supply of Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possessing criminal property.
The charge was made by Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.
The suspect is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 26th April.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to a search at a property in the North Belfast area on Wednesday 5th October 2022, in which a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized with a quantity in cash also recovered.