Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder after man shot in abdomen in car park off Rathfriland Road on April 12
Detectives investigating a shooting in Banbridge in April have charged a man with conspiracy to commit murder.
The 46-year-old is due to appear before Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry Courthouse, on Thursday, 8th August.
A man, aged in his 40s, spent a number of weeks in hospital after he was shot in his abdomen in a car park off Rathfriland Road on Friday evening, 12th April.
The investigation is ongoing.
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.