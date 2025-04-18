Man charged with distributing indecent photographs of children

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on May 14

A 19-year-old man has been charged with distributing indecent photographs of children.

He has also been charged with the making of indecent images or pseudo photographs of children, possessing an indecent image or pseudo photograph of a child, possession of an indecent image of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on May 14 .