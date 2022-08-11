Man charged with drug offences following probe into UVF criminality

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A and Class B controlled drugs, offering to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs and possessing criminal property.

He has been further charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, supplying Class B controlled drugs and being concerned in the production of Class B controlled drugs.

The male is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 7th September.

Arrested

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.