Man charged with drug offences following probe into UVF criminality

The 30-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A and Class B controlled drugs, offering to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs and possessing criminal property.
He has been further charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, supplying Class B controlled drugs and being concerned in the production of Class B controlled drugs.
The male is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 7th September.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood the man had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.