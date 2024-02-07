Man charged with endangering life with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing article with intent to damage property after arson at bank in the High Street area of Portadown
A 54 year-old-man has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an article with intent to damage property.
He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 6th March.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges relate to a report of arson which occurred at premises at the High Street area of Portadown on Tuesday 6th February.