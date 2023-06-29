Man charged with GBH with intent after Newry assault
Police have charged a 24-year-old man with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an assault on a man in the Parkhead Crescent area of Newry.
By Gemma Murray
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 29th June.
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.