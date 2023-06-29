News you can trust since 1737
Man charged with GBH with intent after Newry assault

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an assault on a man in the Parkhead Crescent area of Newry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:42 BST

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 29th June.

The assault happened in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28.

PSNI
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.