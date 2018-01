The PSNI have charged a man in connection with the death of a person whose body was found in Newry.

The 51-year-old dead man was found at an address in the Dublin Road area of the city on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the PSNI said a man, aged 32, had been charged with manslaughter.

He is also charged with possession of Class A drug heroin with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.