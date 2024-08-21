Man charged with murder after body of 57-year-old Sophie Watson found with stab wounds in Magherafelt home on Sunday

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 08:57 BST
House where Sophie Watson was foundHouse where Sophie Watson was found
House where Sophie Watson was found
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team, investigating the death of 57-year-old Sophie Watson, in a house in Magherafelt, on Sunday 18th August, have charged a 43-year-old man with her murder.

The body of Sophie Watson had sustained a number of stab wounds, at a house in the Ashgrove Park area of the town on Sunday afternoon.

The man is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 21st August.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives continue to conduct a number of enquiries into this incident and would ask anyone with any information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference number 688 18/08/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

