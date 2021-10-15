Man charged with murder after woman died following a car fire

PSNI appeal

The blaze took place outside a house in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim in the early hours of Tuesday.

The woman, in her 50s, was rescued from the car and treated in hospital but died from her injuries.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Friday that a 59-year-old man has been charged with murder.