Man charged with murder of 71-year-old Marie Green on Tuesday in north Belfast

Detectives investigating the murder of 71-year-old Mary Green, known as Marie, on Tuesday morning, 3rd June in the Shore Road area of north Belfast, have charged a man to court.

The 31-year-old has been charged with murder and non-fatal strangulation.

He has also been charged with common assault on another person in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Thursday 5th June.