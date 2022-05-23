Man charged with murder of Eamonn O’Hanlon, 36, in Gilford

Mr O’Hanlon was stabbed in the Hill Street area of Gilford during the early hours of Saturday morning. He later died from his injuries.
Four people were initially arrested by police but three were released unconditionally in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The fourth person arrested in connection with the murder investigation remained in custody.
Police said on Sunday evening that a 25-year-old man had been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.