Detectives investigating the murder of 25-year-old Nathan Gibson in Craigavon on Thursday night (16 January) have charged a 40-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 20 January.



As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives combing the scene in Craigavon

