Man charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

Police have charged a 26-year-old man following the seizure of suspected Class A controlled drugs on Sunday, 18th September in the Strabane area.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 19th September 2022, 6:26 pm

He has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20th September.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man has been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.