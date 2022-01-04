Man charged with rape and four murders

Damien Bendall, 31, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, as well as being accused of killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

The charges come after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on September 19.

Yesterday, Bendall was produced in person at Derby Crown Court where he was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

The defendant was surrounded by five dock officers during the short hearing.

The murder charges allege he killed all four on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.