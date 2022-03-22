Man charged with rape and sexual assault after St Patrick’s Day attack - ‘tremendous courage of this young female victim in coming forward’ acknowledged
Detectives from Public Protection Branch, investigating the serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old female in Belfast City Centre on Thursday 17 March have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of sexual offences.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 22nd March. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution S
It was reported that at around 6pm the woman was walking in the vicinity of Malone Avenue when she was forced into a house in the area and attacked by an unknown male.
The 35-year-old male was arrested in the city earlier today and remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “I would like to acknowledge the tremendous courage of this young female victim in coming forward.
“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect.
“We will robustly investigate reports and remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.
“I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”