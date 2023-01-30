Man charged with robbery and possessing an article with a blade or a point in a public place
Detectives investigating a report of an armed robbery in Portadown yesterday (Sunday, January 29) have charged a 27-year-old man with robbery and possessing an article with a blade or a point in a public place.
By Gemma Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The man is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court today (Monday, January 30).As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.