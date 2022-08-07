Man charged with sexual activity by an adult with a child in Co Antrim

The PSNI said the man, aged 18, has been charged with sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 years old.

Police are investing a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl on Thursday between 4pm and 6pm close to a leisure centre and outdoor football pitches in the Ballymoney area.

They received a report on the matter on Friday night at 11.25pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.