Man charged with sharing images of death scene after probe into social media accounts linked to PSNI officers

Police Service Northern Ireland crest.

​Defence solicitor Darragh Mackin confirmed that Colin Hewitt is denying each of the three charges against him.

Hewitt (34) did not appear at court but was charged with three counts relating to the improper use of a telecommunication network between 17 January and 24 June 2017 by sending “a message or other matter that was grossly offensive, indecent or of an obscene character.”

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but it is understood the charges relate to anonymous social media profiles, allegedly used by police officers, to send abusive messages and disclosing sensitive policing information.

​It is part of a long-running probe into Twitter troll accounts in which two suspended PSNI officers have been referred to prosecutors.

Hewitt is one of three people who had been reported to the PPS in connection with the alleged sharing of imagery captured at the scenes of sudden deaths.

​In court today Mr Mackin said while “there maybe an issue” relating to disclosure, “we are happy to take the soonest possible contest date.” ​District Judge Trevor Browne adjourned the case to 4 April.

