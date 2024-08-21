Man charged with Sophie Watson murder has lived in northern Ireland for 20 years, court told

Magherafelt murder scene - a man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Sophie Watson

​A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a woman found dead at her home in Co Londonderry .

Sophie Watson, 57, was found unresponsive at the property in Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt on Sunday afternoon.

She had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrzej Pajaczkowski, 43, also of Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt, appeared before a district judge on Wednesday morning via video-link from the Serious Custody Suite at Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast .

Bearded and wearing a grey custody tracksuit, he spoke briefly at the outset of the short hearing to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood the charge against him.

Magherafelt Magistrates' Court, sitting in Londonderry courthouse, heard that the accused, who was assisted during the hearing by a Polish interpreter, had lived in Northern Ireland for the last 20 years.

A detective constable told district judge Oonagh Mullan that she could connect the accused to the charge.

Pajaczkowski's defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna noted to the judge that his client had replied "not guilty" after being charged.

He made no application for bail but said such an application may be made at a later point.

"We are conscious of ongoing police inquiries in the area," said Mr McKenna.

"We also require some investigation of bail address issues and I also want to obtain some medical evidence before progressing the bail application.

"Your worship will have noted the not guilty reply after charge - this will be a complicated and complex investigation."

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before the same court, via videolink, on September 18 .