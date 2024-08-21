Blake Newland.

​​A man charged with the murder of a teenage boy in a suspected revenge stabbing is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Stephen McGlinchey, 28, was granted bail over his alleged involvement in the knife attack on Blake Newland in Limavady, Co Londonderry.

The 17-year-old victim was fatally wounded in the Woodland Walk area of the town on February 2 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGlinchey, from Ballyhanedin Road in Claudy; his brother Andrew, 29; and their 53-year-old father Michael - both of Roe Mill Gardens in Limavady - are all charged with his murder as part of a joint enterprise.

Previous courts heard the victim and two other 16-year-old youths had allegedly assaulted Stephen McGlinchey earlier on the day of the killing.

Police believe the brothers and their father then went to Mr Newland’s home to take “retaliatory” action.

Paramedics were called to the scene amid claims that the two factions became involved in a melee. Michael McGlinchey was found lying on the footpath and bleeding heavily from severe wounds to his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two youths, who cannot be identified, have been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on him with intent.

When police attended the property they discovered Mr Newland on the kitchen floor, unconscious and not breathing, and with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.The teenager was given emergency medical treatment and rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead that night.

A kitchen knife recovered from a nearby area forms part of the case against the accused.

Prosecution counsel Stephanie Boyd told the High Court today that DNA from all three defendants was found on the blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a defence barrister insisted there is no evidence that Stephen McGlinchey inflicted any fatal blows.

With the two co-accused already out of custody living at an undisclosed location, he argued that his client should also be released.

Mr Justice Huddleston ruled: “I’m persuaded to grant bail to this applicant under (conditions).”