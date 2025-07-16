Man charged with theft and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in east Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 14:44 BST
Police have charged a 41-year-old man to court following his arrest in east Belfast, yesterday, Tuesday 15th July.

According to the PSNI he has He has been charged with theft and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice