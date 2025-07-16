Man charged with theft and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in east Belfast
Police have charged a 41-year-old man to court following his arrest in east Belfast, yesterday, Tuesday 15th July.
According to the PSNI he has He has been charged with theft and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17th July.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.