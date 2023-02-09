News you can trust since 1737
Man charged with two counts of abduction of a child in care and paying for sexual services of a child following a report of rape

Detectives from Public Protection Branch have charged a 38-year-old man with two counts of abduction of a child in care.

By Gemma Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The man has also been charged with paying for sexual services of a child following a report of a rape in the Antrim area on February 7.

A statement from the PSNI this morning said the man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 9th February.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

