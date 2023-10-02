Man charged with two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour
Police responding to a concern for safety in the Antrim Road area of Ballymena on Sunday 1st October, have charged a 24-year-old man to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
He is charged with a number of offences, including two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
The man is due before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 26.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.