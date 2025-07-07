Man charged with two counts of common assault, along with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon after incident in west Belfast
Police investigating a report of a man armed with a knife in the Fallswater Street area of west Belfast on Saturday, 5th July have charged a man to court.
The 22-year-old has been charged with two counts of common assault, along with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning, Monday, 7th July.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.