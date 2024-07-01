Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating reports of vehicle interference and theft within the Moira Gate area of Moira during the early hours of Saturday morning, 29th June have charged a man to court.

The 31-year-old has been charged with four counts of interference with vehicles and three counts of theft.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 1st July.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...