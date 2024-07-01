Man charged with vehicle interference and theft within the Moira Gate area of Moira during the early hours of Saturday morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police investigating reports of vehicle interference and theft within the Moira Gate area of Moira during the early hours of Saturday morning, 29th June have charged a man to court.
The 31-year-old has been charged with four counts of interference with vehicles and three counts of theft.
He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 1st July.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.