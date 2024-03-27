Man charged with wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence in Gregg Street, Lisburn

Detectives in Lisburn, investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in the Gregg Street area of the city, in the early hours of Tuesday 26th March, have charged a 45 year old man with wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.