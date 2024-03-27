Man charged with wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence in Gregg Street, Lisburn
Detectives in Lisburn, investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in the Gregg Street area of the city, in the early hours of Tuesday 26th March, have charged a 45 year old man with wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 27th March.
And as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.