Man cleared of sex offences after prosecution offers no evidence

A 49-year-old has been cleared of sexually abusing two sisters in north Belfast.

The Belfast man, who cannot be named, denied 10 offences dating to the 1990s.

Last week, Belfast Crown Court was told the alleged abuse happened in the Oldpark area where the sisters were around eight or nine.

The defendant was accused of indecent assault and exposing himself to both girls.

The trial commenced on Monday but the jury was discharged. A new trial was due to start on Friday, but Crown barrister Kate McKay instead said: “The prosecution will not be offering any evidence in this case.”

Judge Paul Ramsey then addressed the jury and said: “These matters, the accused always denied. It is my function to direct you to reach a verdict of not guilty in respect of all the counts.”

After releasing the jury, the Judge then turned to the Belfast man and said: “You are now free to go, you can leave the dock.”