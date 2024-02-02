Man convicted of killing PSNI officer Philippa Reynolds arrested in Republic of Ireland after absconding

Constable Philippa Reynolds, aged 27, died in a road traffic crash in February 2013 in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

Shane Frane, 36, was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds following a road traffic crash in February 2013 in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

Police said last month he had breached the conditions of his temporary prison release by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving an update, the PSNI said he was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday evening.

He was arrested on an extradition warrant and appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This case demonstrates the close working of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Public Prosecution Service to pursue fugitives from this jurisdiction.

“It also highlights our close working with An Garda Siochana Extradition Unit in tracking down wanted persons and bringing offenders to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions, we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”

Ms Reynolds, 27, was a passenger in a police vehicle which was hit by a stolen car driven by Frane in 2013.

Frane, originally from Limerick, pleaded guilty to eight offences including manslaughter, causing her death by driving without a licence or insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to remain at the scene and report an accident.

The officer was the back-seat passenger in an unmarked police car that was hit by the stolen 4×4 vehicle that had been travelling at up to 80mph.