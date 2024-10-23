Man convicted of murder of his son nine years after he sustained injuries

By Adam Kula
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 17:25 BST
A man has been found guilty of murdering his young son.

Craig Rowland, 29, originally from Wales but living at Millington Park in Portadown, has been convicted today at Belfast Crown Court of killing Lewis Oliver Rowland, who was a baby at the time when he was injured and admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital in 2015.

He died three years later.

Rowland had been arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm and child cruelty six months after the hospital admission.

Craig Rowland

He later went on to admit the child cruelty charge.

He denied murder, but a jury has now found otherwise.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again at Belfast Crown Court on December 17.

Mr Justice O'Hara will now determine how many years Rowland must serve.

Lewis’ mother, Laura Graham, also from Millington Park, had also been charged with murder of her infant son but a prosecuting lawyer had withdrawn the charge.

Lisburn Magistrates’ Court had revoked Rowland’s bail back in February after he was found to have breached his sole bail condition – residing at an agreed address – to visit relatives in Wales.

