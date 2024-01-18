Man convicted over death of PSNI constable Phiillipa Reynolds absconds

Police are searching for a man convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer, who is unlawfully at large.

Constable Phillipa Reynolds

Detectives say Shane Frane, 36, may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

Frane was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds, following a road traffic crash in February 2013, in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesman said he has since breached the conditions of his temporary prison release by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Shane Frane - PSNI image

Frane is described as 6ft 3in, of medium build with blue eyes with a left eye disfigurement.

He has tattoos on his upper right arm, has fair hair and speaks with a Republic of Ireland accent.

The spokesman said: “Despite attempts to arrest Frane, police have been unable to locate him.

“He may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1425 on 17/01/2024.

“Police would also appeal directly to him to hand himself in.”

Ms Reynolds, 27, was a passenger in a police vehicle which was hit by a stolen car driven by Frane in 2013.

Frane, originally from Limerick, pleaded guilty to eight offences including manslaughter, causing her death by driving without a licence or insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to remain at the scene and report an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer was the back seat passenger in an unmarked police car that was hit by the stolen 4×4 vehicle that had been travelling at up to 80mph.

Mourners at Ms Reynold’s funeral were told that she had touched many lives and had been killed in her prime.