Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 70s has died and two other men have been hurt after a “farm incident” in Co Londonderry.

Police said the man died in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh on Thursday.

One man has been taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine and another to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene following the sudden death of a man aged in his 70s in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh.

Police said the man died in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh on Thursday. Pictured is a general view of the road. Photo: Googlemaps

“Two other men, also injured during the farm incident on Thursday morning, were taken to hospital.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Officers will provide assistance to the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) investigation.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 10.48am on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “NIAS despatched three emergency crews, one ambulance officer and two ambulance doctors to the incident.

“The charity air ambulance with HEMS (helicopter emergency medical services) on board was also tasked to attend.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Causeway Hospital by ambulance.