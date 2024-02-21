Man dies at home days after being injured in traffic collision on January 21 - PSNI keen to hear from lorry driver travelling Moneymore bound at the time of the collision
Police received a report of a collision involving a white Citroen Berlingo van and silver Honda Civic, shortly after 8.20am on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore.
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
A 61-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda Civic, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
And the PSNI can confirm he subsequently passed away at his home address on Saturday, 3rd February.
Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 375 21/01/24.
They are keen to hear from the driver of a lorry who was travelling Moneymore bound at the time of the collision.