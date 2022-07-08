Man dies following collision in Belfast

A man has died following a road collision in west Belfast on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.

By Mark Rainey
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:16 am
PSNI
PSNI

The incident occurred on Divis Street in the Lower Falls area around 10.20pm on July 7.

A PSNI spokesman said that only one vehicle was involved.

Sergeant Smart said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Divis Street area shortly after 10.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1925 of 07/07/22.”

News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter