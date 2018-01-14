Man dies in road crash at gates of Roselawn Cemetery

A 40-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision outside Roselawn Cemetery on the outskirts of Belfast.

Police said the crash happened on the Ballygowan Road outside the cemetery to the east of the city at approximately 8.10pm on Saturday.

The PSNI have not yet released any further information on the deceased.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City TUV councillor Andrew Girvan said he had no idea of the circumstances which caused the accident. However, he is very familiar with the stretch of road and said it is notorious for accidents.

“My thoughts and prayers are very much with the family of the driver who has been killed,” he said. “And with anyone else who might have been injured.

“I have had numerous near misses myself on this stretch of road with people driving in and out of the cemetery.

“There is a bend and people coming out of the cemetery often do not seem to be able to judge the speed of traffic coming towards them.

“It is a national speed limit road and we have asked Roads Service to reduce it but they say it is not possible.

“Myself and another councillor pushed for traffic calming spots and more lights. But still something needs to be done.”

He has seen a car plough through a bus stop and end up in a field.

On one occasion recently he had to veer across to the other side of the road when a car exited the cemetery and he almost went into the back of it.

“I just think they did not judge speed correctly. They pull out on me like that all the time.”

The councillor was in the process of organising a meeting between residents and Roads Service to discuss improvements to the road.

“The PSNI have told me that they will be meeting with Roads Service in the wake of this fatality to discuss possible improvements,” he added.

Police are asking witnesses to call 101 quoting reference 1212 13/01/18.

• A number of people were taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Ballymena on Saturday morning.

It is understood that a Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision with a horse on the Lisnevenagh Road shortly after 4am.

A second vehicle is then believed to have struck the animal which died.

Inspector Peter Duncan said that the driver of the Vauxhall sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The five occupants in the second car sustained minor injuries. A spokeswoman for the Northern Health Trust said all those involved in the collision had been treated and released.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 225 of 13/01/18.

The road reopened later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a man is understood to have died after taking ill at the wheel of his vehicle in north Belfast.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Twaddell Avenue area of the city.

The road was closed between Ballygomartin Road and Woodvale Parade.