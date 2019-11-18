Man dragged from car and beaten - car and house set on fire - people evacuated from homes

The PSNI is investigating a possible link between an assault and two arson attacks in Northern Ireland on Sunday and Monday morning respectively.

Police received a report of an alleged assault in the Templemore Avenue/Albertbridge Road area of Belfast at approximately 9.45pm on Sunday.

"It was reported that as a man was sitting in his car two males approached his vehicle and attacked it," said the PSNI.

"He was then pulled from his vehicle and assaulted."

A few hours later PSNI officers on patrol spotted a car and a property on fire on Albertbridge Road.

The fire resulted in the evacuation of people from nearby properties.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information.

No one was injured in either of the arson attacks.

Police are investigating a possible link between all three incidents.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield appealed to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact them.

"Were you on the Albertbridge Road, Belfast in and around the time these incidents happened?

Albertbridge Road, Belfast. (Photo: Google Maps)

"Do you have any dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries?

"If you have any information please contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1752 17/11/19 and 131 and 133 18/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said DS Eric Fairfield.