Man dressed in black and wearing blue gloves attacks front door of Ballymoney house with a golf club before making off on foot
PSNI detectives are investigating a report of criminal damage during which a man attacked the front door of a house with a golf club yesterday evening.
Shortly after 9pm, a man dressed in black and wearing blue gloves arrived at the property and began to attack the front door with a golf club.
He threatened a male occupant who was inside the property at the time, before making off on foot.
Police said no-one was injured during the attack, however, the three occupants were left badly shaken by their ordeal.
The incident took place in the Raceview Avenue area of Ballymoney.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2101 of 20/02/23.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/