Man due in court after £30,000 cannabis find

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court tomorrow after herbal cannabis worth £31,000 was found during a search at a property in the New Row area of Coleraine earlier today, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Coleraine have charged a 26 year old man with possessing a Class B drug and Cultivating Cannabis, following the search of a property in the New Row area of Coleraine today.

“Herbal Cannabis with a street value of approximately £31,000 was seized during the search.”

The police spokesperson added: “The man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”