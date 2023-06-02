Man due in court after online footage shows ‘taxi driver threatening passenger with gun’

The 48-year-old man who was arrested was also charged with making threats to kill, common assault and possession of a class A controlled drug.

The PSNI launched an investigation after dashcam footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

The man has been charged to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Still image from taxi driver video which has been widely circulated online

Taxi company Fonacab said it had “terminated” its relationship with a driver with immediate effect.

The company said it was made aware of the footage late on Wednesday and had been liaising with the PSNI and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Fonacab said the incident did not relate to a “passenger booking” and a driver captured in the footage had “logged off and was not working for Fonacab at the time of the incident”.

