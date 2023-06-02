Man due in court after online footage shows ‘taxi driver threatening passenger with gun’

News you can trust since 1737
A man has been charged with offences including possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, after footage on social media appeared to show a taxi driver threatening a passenger with a suspected gun.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 20:39 BST- 1 min read

The 48-year-old man who was arrested was also charged with making threats to kill, common assault and possession of a class A controlled drug.

The PSNI launched an investigation after dashcam footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

The man has been charged to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Still image from taxi driver video which has been widely circulated onlineStill image from taxi driver video which has been widely circulated online
Taxi company Fonacab said it had “terminated” its relationship with a driver with immediate effect.

The company said it was made aware of the footage late on Wednesday and had been liaising with the PSNI and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Fonacab said the incident did not relate to a “passenger booking” and a driver captured in the footage had “logged off and was not working for Fonacab at the time of the incident”.

The company said the driver was “interviewed and his relationship with Fonacab immediately terminated”.